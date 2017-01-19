Osaka’s Ebessan Festival and its Beautiful Daughters

Source: Gaijin Pot Every January, from the ninth to the eleventh, Imamiya Ebisu Shrine in the heart of Osaka becomes the epicenter of what is known as “Ebessan.” The real name of the holiday is Toka Ebisu, but “Toka” itself stands for the tenth of January – the central holiday of the three-day festival. Ebessan is hugely popular, attracting about one million people come to ask the Japanese god of fishermen (and the face of the beer), Ebisu, for good fortune in the coming year. While the event is packed with stalls selling lucky trinkets and a seemingly endless range of street food, the main attraction is undoubtedly the beautiful young ladies who work at the festival, known as Fuku Musume, or Lucky Daughters. Who are the Lucky Daughters? Every fall, there are about three thousand girls all over Osaka who apply to become Lucky Daughters. They go through a very rigorous interview process that eliminates all but fifty young women. While many traditional festivals lack international participants, of these fifty young women, ten of the selected few are foreign students. Of this year’s international Lucky Daughters, there were students from America, China, Belgium, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan. Imamiya Ebisu Shrine’s decision to be inclusive and showcase international participants is rather unique. What do they do? After the interview process and selection, the Lucky Daughters still have a lot of work to do before participating in Toka Ebisu. They go through another interview process to determine which girls of the fifty will be the special four who will be the representatives of the Lucky Daughter group. While all the girls participate in televised presentations, rehearsals and interviews, the representatives do additional interviews and public relations work. <img width="400" height="400" src="https://gaijinpot.scdn2.secure.raxcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2017/01/Ebessan-Rooftop-400×400.jpg" alt="" srcset="https://gaijinpot.scdn2.secure.raxcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2017/01/Ebessan-Rooftop-400×400.jpg 400w, …continue reading …continue reading