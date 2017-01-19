Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 40 Impression

On this episode, the Twelve Guardians and Twin Stars fight the final battle against the giant Kegare threatening the town. Meanwhile, the Twin Stars develop a stronger bond together.

Whoa, this plot finale was so intense and action packed. Also it’s quite nice to see how Twin Star’s got more romantic in the middle of the battle. Other than that, I wonder how will our main duo be able to defeat Kuranashi since he accomplished more of his big schemes? Overall, intense monster plot conclusion and some nice romantic moments.

