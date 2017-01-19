Tokyo Fight Club: Judo

Source: savvytokyo.com What I did not consider was the strict, unwavering traditions that Judo entails: from the bow when you enter the dojo (training place), to the way you greet and leave your instructor. In particular the dojo I went to focuses on the founding principles of traditional Japanese martial arts: integrity, dedication, and mutual respect. Of course these are things that should be considered in all sports, but this is valued even more so in Judo. Well-known as an Olympic sport, Judo involves grappling and throwing techniques, and much like Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, is designed so that no matter your constitution, weight or size, you can use your body against your opponent. Practice comprises both kata (prearranged forms) and randori (sparring). Techniques range through throwing, pins, joint locks and chokes, some of which I had encountered in my Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) class. Both Judo and BJJ derive from their mother martial art, Jujutsu, while common principles shared with both Jujutsu and Aikido include flexibility, balance and posture. A Day At The Dojo Arriving at the American Embassy Judo Club, Lance Gatling, Nihon Jujutsu Renshi 4 dan, Kodokan Judo 4 dan and Shinto Muso-ryu Jodo 3 dan (all highly prestigious ranks), greeted me outside the compound. © Photo by U.S. Embassy Judo Club To say I was not intimidated when I walked into the children’s class that was on before my session would be a lie. Six year olds were deftly swiping 11 years olds to the floor completely effortless. I looked on in awe. I began the class in all the wrong ways. Not only did I put my gi (training clothes) on wrong and tied my belt incorrectly, but I also proceeded to forget to bow on my way in. Luckily Gatling was on hand to instruct and support. We assembled in a line, or in my …continue reading