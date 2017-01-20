4 Reasons to Visit The Hokusai Museum In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com Ryogoku, Sumida River and Tokyo Skytree are all places far too well known by domestic and foreign tourists alike, but only a handful of us know that there is a newly opened gem amid those landmarks — the Sumida Hokusai Museum, dedicated to the artist behind one of the best-known tsunami paintings of all time. © Photo by Lauren Shannon Opened in November last year, this unique museum celebrates the life and work of Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), the legendary ukiyoe (woodblock print) painter behind world-renowned works such as “The Great Wave” and “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji.” Though it will be rather difficult to find someone who is not familiar with Hokusai (or hasn’t at least bought The Wave as a postcard after a visit to Japan), what many don’t know is that this Japanese legendary figure was born and lived in Tokyo’s Sumida area. While he moved residence more than 90 times in his 90 years on this earth, he spent most of his life in and around where Tokyo Skytree stands now. Hokusai’s life and love for his hometown is depicted in many of his prints, paintings, scrolls and sketches: from the landscapes of Sumida and the views along the river, to the Ryogoku Bridge, Ushijima and Mimeguri Shrines, and his sketches of daily life in Edo. Knowing his works is a key to understanding one of the most art-influential and important eras of the Japanese history. The Sumida Hokusai Museum houses an impressive permanent collection, as well as rotating thematic special collections. It hosts seminar areas, a small library, and a park in front of its entrance, making it a terrific educational gathering point. I checked out the museum in January and here are …continue reading