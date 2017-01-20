5 Unique Ways to Get Fit in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot Sometimes the challenge of living in a foreign country can derail us from our goals, especially if you want to experience all of the things to see and do in a new place. But if you’ve made a resolution to get fit this year, or simply want to maintain your health and still be able to hit the sushi/yakitori/ramen train, there’s plenty of opportunity to exercise both your physical and cultural muscles. Here are five ways of reaching your fitness goals and enjoying Japan while you’re at it. 1. Time to level up at the arcades Claw machines: the ultimate nemesis. Though frequent arcade gamers may not be your typical face of fitness, there are plenty of games that get you really moving. Everyone remembers Dance Dance Revolution’s explosive popularity, but arcades have come a long way since then. An astounding variety of rhythm games can be found at most arcades in Japan. MaiMai, for example, is a rhythm game that makes players perform a number of complex movements on a large, colorful touchscreen to Japanese pop music. The speed and focus required is so intense that gamers bring their own headphones to block out any distractions. There’s also taiko drumming, basketball, engaging your abs in frustration at the claw machines and so on. It’s difficult to wrap your head around some of these games, but one thing is for sure — it ain’t easy. After just a few rounds of fun, your heart will be beating faster than a Hatsune Miku drum track. 2. Pound away the pounds with Taiko If you’ve ever seen a dazzling taiko show in Japan, you probably noticed the drummers work up a pretty good sweat. Taiko …continue reading