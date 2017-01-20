Don’t joke now! Japan getting a 4-day week?

Source: city-cost.com This is the stuff of adult dreams isn’t it? The four-day week. Getting such a schedule often feels like a quest akin to searches for the Holy Grail and yet it can be the product of a reasoning childlike in its simplicity; Why don’t we all just … do it? Why indeed?! Well, one suspects its reluctance to catch on is something to do with a voracious consumer appetite fueling economic systems so competitive that days off are left spoilt by the irritating truth that when you’re spending the day in pyjamas someone else is out there trying to be better than you!Of all the economies (When did we start referring to nations like this?) in the world to potentially embrace the four-day week, Japan seems one of the most unlikely. This kind of progressive, laid-back, socially conscious thinking is usually the preserve of somewhere in Scandinavia, where they seem comfortable with the concept of quality of life as not always equating to how fast the nation’s coffers are swelling. It was interesting then to catch a headline this week …“Japan Inc. moving toward 4-day work week”(NIKKEI ASIAN REVIEW, Jan 19, 2017)If you read this and initially felt skeptic, you’re probably amongst the majority. Getting pressed into an already bursting train on the way to work of a Monday morning and then five frantic days later getting pressed onto the same train back home, everyone around you drunk (both literally and figuratively) on the prospect of two days off (well, for some), the idea of a four-day week in Japan seems to be just that, an idea. Intangible. One could also be forgiven for thinking that this hasn’t gotten anywhere close to a policy phase as there’s no mention of any quirky tagline …continue reading