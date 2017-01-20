In the blink of an eye, we’re more than halfway through the first month of the year. We hope that 2017 has been good to you cheapos so far. If you made a New Year’s resolution to go out and explore the city, here’s your handy guide to Tokyo February events. Aside from these festivities, keep an eye out on the plum blossoms—they start blooming in late February, and we’ve got a guide here—and, if you’ve got plans for Valentine’s Day, we’ve got some ideas for you as well.

1. Setsubun (Feb 3)

|credit|

Where: various temples and shrines all over Tokyo

When: usually from 12:00 pm onwards

Admission: free

Drive out bad luck and evil spirits in your life, and welcome good fortune with Setsubun, a festiva

The post February 2017: 5 Events Not to Miss in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading