Source: Japan Cheapo Find out what life was like in the Osaka of old with a free workshop hosted by the Osaka Museum of Housing and Living.

Stroll around a full scale model of Edo-era Osaka in kimono.

Tenjinbashi is one of the oldest shopping districts in Osaka, but these days it doesn’t really look the same as it did when it was first developed. Just as well then that the Osaka Museum of Housing and Living is located nearby, since it’s the only museum in Japan that has a full scale model of an Edo period shopping street!

The museum has numerous displays about life in Osaka from the Edo, Meiji, Taisho, and Showa eras. The Edo era shopping street takes up the entire 9th floor, and features reenactments of summer festivals, along with the occasional p