Gaijin Hygiene

Source: Loco in Yokohama One of my favorite things about Japan are onsens (hot springs). I was introduced to onsens on my first visit here, before I decided to relocate. I came to visit a friend and stayed with him for a couple of weeks. During that time he, his girlfriend (now his wife), a friend of hers and I went out to Saitama to a town called Chichibu and made papier-mache at a paper factory, picked grapes in a vineyard and spent the night at a ryokan (Japanese-style bed & breakfast type deal) with an indoor onsen. The paper making and grape picking was a little provincial for my taste but the hotel and the onsen were right up my alley. Turns out, it was a fateful night. Laying in the soft embracing warmth of the futons laid out on the tatami floor mats, feeling all squeaky clean with sulfur and other minerals coursing through my body and tingling my skin, I thought to myself, “I could do this…live in Japan for a spell.” Well, that spell is 13 years and counting… My friend John had explained to me at the time that you must wash yourself thoroughly before getting into the onsen because other people were going to use it and who wants to bathe in your scum? “Wash before you bathe…ok, I’m with you.” Made sense to me. Like when you go to the swimming pool. “Not wash…wash thoroughly!” Well, I didn’t think I needed anyone telling me how to wash my own ass. Until the first time I watched Japanese washing their own asses. Like surgeons before surgery, only their entire friggin’ bodies. “Come on, man. Won’t a shower with soap and water suffice?” “Not in Japan.” “I don’t have to use antiseptics and disinfectants and shit, do I?” “Nah, just soap and water.” So, that night I …continue reading