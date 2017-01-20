GPIF creates prize to advance pensions management thinking

GPIF has instituted a prize to recognise the young academic researcher who it judges to have contributed most to advancing methods of pensions management. The first award will be made on the basis of papers published after April 2011 and the deadline for nominations is 10 February,

The winning entry will appear on the Fund’s web site and its author invited to give a lecture.

Intending entrants should read the Japanese-language anouncements here / as they give much more detail than those on the English-language side of the web site (but still give no definition of ‘young’).

This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012

