Haneda Airport, Tokyo: A first-timer's guide to international travel

Source: city-cost.com Late last year reports came out that Haneda Airport is set to undergo renovation work in preparation for a surge in flights expected around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (apparently to include a golf driving range in a new-look Terminal 1). It will be the latest in long line of plans and facelifts for an air hub that has rarely had time to establish its identity.Opened in 1931, usurped as Japan’s prime handler of international flights in 1978 by way-too-distant neighbour Narita, given a massive and much hyped facelift in 2010 (which included a bunch of international flights and a terminal to handle them), expansion of the international terminal in 2014, made host to Japan’s first ‘transit zone’ hotel the same year, Haneda has had to prove itself a flexible transport resource over the years. Indeed it must; according to website World Airport Codes, Haneda (aka Tokyo International Airport) was the fifth busiest in the world for passenger numbers (2015). Most long-haulers, like me, will likely have made their departures from Japan at Narita. So I was a Haneda first-timer when flights home for Christmas took me via Hong Kong. This then is a first timer’s guide to the Haneda Airport international flight experience, with the odd (and inevitable) comparison to Narita thrown in.AccessThe first thing to say here is that, from central Tokyo, it’s much easier than getting to Narita, by some distance. The Tokyo hub for access to Haneda Airport is the Hamamatsucho Station / Daimon Station area and Shinagawa Station. This traveller was catching a 1:00 am flight so had plenty of time to kill after work (I wasn’t going home first). As far as Tokyo goes, there’s not a great deal of entertainment or eating options near Hamamatsucho / Daimon …continue reading