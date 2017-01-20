Japan-invested AMP infrastructure platform closes at US$2.4bn

AMP Capital global infrastructure platform has closed at a final US$2.4bn with commitments from institutional investors in Japan, UK, US, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Middle East, Ireland Spain and Finland as well as Australia., AMP’s home base, according to I&PE Real Estate.

Since July the platform recently added four new assets to its portfolio, including Axion, a telecommunications infrastructure venture in Spain and an emergency rescue and response service in the European and UK offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industries. It has also invested in parking concessions outside Chicago.

© 2016 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.



This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012

…continue reading