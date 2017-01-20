Job opportunity – Assistant Officer (Casual)

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is the Japanese government body which aims to promote Japan as a travel destination to people overseas. JNTO Sydney Office promotes to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

JNTO is looking to employ a casual staff member for the position of Assistant Officer. This position is based in Sydney.

This role requires intermediate Japanese language ability (reading, writing, speaking and listening) and intermediate to advanced English language ability.

Learn more about the opportunity:

recruitment_notice_assistant_officer (PDF: 410kb)

Application deadline

26 January 2017

…continue reading