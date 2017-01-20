Markets mixed but Dow down for fifth day amid anxiety before Trump inauguration

Markets were mixed on Thursday.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.9 percent while the STOXX Europe 600 fell less than 0.1 percent.

However, in the US, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, the latter declining for the fifth consecutive day.

“The next logical move may be down before it regroups and moves higher,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

Mark DeCambre at MarketWatch thinks that Donald Trump’s inauguration is set to unleash a cascade of stock-market anxiety.

DeCambre wrote that the “boundless uncertainty” of a Trump presidency “has investors tied up in knots” and quotes Keith Wade, Chief Economist at Schroders, in saying: “prepare for a reappraisal of the Trump trade”.

…continue reading