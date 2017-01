Source: Food Science Japan Nestle is selling a special green tea variety of KitKat only in Kyushu and Okinawa. Kumamon is the brand character created by Kumamoto Prefecture and free for use in any product that contains ingredients from Kumamoto. Since the earthquake in Kumamoto last year, it has become a symbol for support for people in that area.

