ホテル中央セレーネ

The area around Dobutsuen-Mae Station on Osaka’s Midosuji Subway Station and Shin Imamiya Station on the

Centrally located with easy access to other parts of Osaka and Kansai Airport via a wide variety of train, subway, & tram lines, within sight of the Abeno Harukas development, and on the edge of the entertainment district around the Tsutenkaku Tower, Hotel Chuo Selene is not the cheapest – there are plenty of establishments offering trimmed down, simpler accommodation – but if you want en-suite and decent free wifi, its a good option.

The rooms are minimalistic and modern: light wooden floors, walls without ugly pictures, simple desk etc and the effect is a light and airy atmosphere. Anything not in the room, like kettle etc can be gotten from the front desk where 24 hour free coffee and tea is available. The staff speak some English, Chinese, & Thai, and large rental lockers are available to store luggage.

Hotel Chuo Selene

1-1-11 Taishi

Nishinari-ku

Osaka 557-0002

Hotel Chuo Selene is 2 minutes on foot from Dobutsuen-Mae Station and right opposite Spa World.

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading