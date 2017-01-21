Lighter Fluid for the Conflagration

Source: Loco in Yokohama Last night I couldn’t sleep. All of the inbox request from beloved and trusted friends to March on Tokyo support of Obama and to protest Trump, to change my profile pics on Facebook and Twitter to reflect my love and admiration of the outgoing president, have been responded to and in most cases boycott the Inauguration, and of course to boycott Trump’s inauguration by not watching it on TV (and watching something else instead) have been read and responded to, and for the most part adhered to. Except that one about boycotting the inauguration. You might as well as be telling a nest of mosquitos, “listen, there’s this real bright light out there hanging on a porch, but whatever you do don’t look at it, don’t fly near it. It’s dangerous!” Well, I couldn’t sleep last night cause I got zapped! I couldn’t watch all of it. But I did see enough to know that it was most somber, most joyless and soulless inauguration of life. Maybe I still have Obama’s fresh in my mind, the most joyous ever in my estimation, so that’s an unfair assessment, but it certainly seemed so (and I said as much in a facebook post). And, regrettably, I watched his inaugural speech. Well, I only regretted it because I needed some sleep and it left me sleepless, speechless, and shook. It was the most disturbing speech I’ve seen from a president in a long time (over 8 years). Till yesterday I simply did not feel fully the surrealness of this era we’ve entered. Everything I’ve ever felt about Trump came back to me and through me and vanished completely. A mixed bag of feelings to be sure. For example, he DID represent money and power and greed and a gilded lifestyle of the rich and famous. In other words, …continue reading