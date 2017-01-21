New Zealand’s 2017 election prospects

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Stephen Levine, Victoria University of Wellington John Key’s sudden announcement on 5 December 2016 to resign as New Zealand’s Prime Minister and leader of the National Party represented further proof that Key was no career politician. This was part of his appeal — he was a New Zealander from a modest background who went overseas, made good and decided to come back home ‘to make a contribution’. A New Zealand version of what Americans used to call a ‘Horatio Alger’ story. By definition, his appeal was formed on personal narrative rather than policy, and not easily transferable to a successor. His success was grounded in an ability to connect with New Zealanders of virtually all ages and backgrounds with an approachable ‘common touch’. Key was a person New Zealanders enjoyed having their picture taken with. He represented the closest the country has come to celebrity obsession. Key’s personal qualities, on display during parliamentary question time and televised leaders’ debates, likewise made him a stand-out performer, outshining less versatile opposition figures. Key’s dominance of New Zealand’s political scene, sustained over three general elections and in opinion polls stretching over at least eight years as New Zealanders’ ‘preferred prime minister’, brought the National Party three consecutive election victories. Leaving office, Key noted three disappointments — the failure to persuade New Zealanders to adopt a new flag, the apparent collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement as a result of the 2016 US elections and the delay in implementing a promised maritime reserve around the country’s Kermadec Islands due to Maori opposition. Only one of them, the initiative for a new flag, was the result of rejection by the electorate. While that disappointment, more than any other, took energy and momentum away from Key, his willingness to voluntarily surrender power — not because of term limits …continue reading