On Trump’s Inaugural Speech: Speechless, Sleepless and Shook!

Source: Loco in Yokohama Last night I couldn’t sleep. I had received a lot of request from friends and fam to boycott the Inauguration by not watching it. But I went ahead and did it anyway. You might as well as be telling a nest of mosquitos, “listen, there’s this real bright light out there hanging on a porch, but whatever you do don’t look at it, don’t fly near it. It’s dangerous!” Well, I couldn’t sleep last night cause, well, I got zapped! I couldn’t watch all of it. I did, regrettably, I watch his inaugural speech. Well, I only regret it because I needed some sleep and it left me sleepless, speechless, and shook. It was the most disturbing speech I’ve seen from a president in a long time (over 8 years). Till yesterday I simply did not fully feel the surrealness of this era we’ve entered. Everything I’ve ever felt about Trump came back to me and through me and then vanished completely. A mixed bag of feelings to be sure. For example, he DID represent money and power and greed and the gilded lifestyle of the rich and famous. In other words, he DID represent the most seductive aspects of the American dream, a dream that unfortunately guides the thoughts and actions of so many Americans, including mine for a very long time. He WAS synonymous with a lifestyle I didn’t so much aspire to as I did envy in a twisted way, to watch fights from front row in a Las Vegas casino with your name atop it, your name on the floor of the ring, your name ringing in everyone’s ears, you being the winner regardless of the winner of the match. I LIKED that! And later when my idea of what rich and powerful is shifted a bit from the bling bling gaudiness of …continue reading