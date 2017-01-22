Japan News This Week 22 January 2017

今週の日本

Japan Becomes a Rising Star for the Swiss Watch Industry

New York Times

Japan’s hi-tech toilets to get standardised symbols

BBC

Japan hotel chain angers China over book’s denial of Nanjing massacre

Guardian

Seven Cambodian women rescued from sex slavery in Gunma Prefecture restaurant

Japan Times

Disaster Poetry from Ōfunato

Japan Focus

Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog

Statistics

“This year Japan is paying 556.6 billion yen (4.8 billion dollars) for the stationing of US forces here, 165.8 billion yen (1.5 billion dollars) for land-leases, and, according to last year’s figures, 8.8 billion yen (77 million dollars) to subsidize the bases. About all the US pays for are the troops’ salaries. If our costs go any higher, we should consider treating the US military as a mercenary force under the command of Japan’s Self Defense Forces.”

Source: Japan Focus

© JapanVisitor.com

Inside Track Japan For Kindle …continue reading