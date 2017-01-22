Skipping Nara? HUGE mistake!

Source: kyotoursjapan.com Did you know that one of Japan’s greatest cultural and historical centers is only a short trian ride south of Kyoto? Nara – the ancient capital that was thriving before Kyoto was even a glimmer in the eye of its founder – is truly an untapped tourism resource in the Kansai region that many foreign visitors overlook. In fact, Nara was recently included on several “most overlooked destinations” lists on Japan in 2016, and that really got us thinking at KyoTours Japan about how to better introduce this awesome city to our guests. So here’s a short list of some of the great experiences you can look forward to in Nara when you visit, either on your own or on a half day tour to the ancient capital with KyoTours Japan. Meet the World’s Largest Buddha Statue Face to Face Well, maybe not face to face, since he’ll be towering over you by about 15 meters, but you get the idea. This massive statue dates back to the 700s, and is truly a center point for Japan’s cultural and religious history. Housed in the world’s largest wooden building (!), the giant Buddha consistently leaves chatty tourists speechless and awestruck as they gaze up at the detailed statue. The stories about the construction and “eye-opening ceremony” of this Buddha – as well as the strange objects encased inside – that your KyoTours guide will share with you are just as …continue reading