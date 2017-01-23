10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson – 1

Source: Japanese Blog Hi everyone, Happy New Year to you all, it’s a bit late. I hope everyone had a nice holiday and enjoyed celebrating New Years. This month, I decided to start a new learning series called, 10-minute-a-day Japanese Lesson in my blog post. This could be some expressions or vocabulary lesson, but something useful for you all to learn and enjoy. The idea is that I would like you to spend 10 minute a day to read through my post. No need to memorize all of them, but find one of them that you think it will be helpful to you, and I would like you to try to remember that one particular expression or vocabulary. That’s all I would like to ask you! Photo from Martha de Jong-Lantink on fickr.com *********************************************************** Today’s topic is all about the New Year’s resolution. Have you already come up with this year’s resolution? Let’s get the 10-minute learning started! 1.Kotoshino anatano ho-fu wa nandesuka? ==>What is your New Year’s resolution? 今年の 抱負は 何ですか？ ことしの ほうふは なんですか？ 2.Watashi no ho-fu wa okane o tameru koto desu. ==> My resolution is to save money. 私の 抱負は お金を 貯めることです。 わたしの ほうふは おかねを ためることです。 3.Watashi no ho-fu wa daietto o suru koto desu. ==>My resolution is to diet. 私の 抱負は ダイエットを すること です。 わたしの ほうふは だいえっとを すること です。 4.Watashi no ho-fu wa kekkon suru koto desu. ==>My resolution is to get married. 私の 抱負は 結婚 すること です。 わたしの ほうふは けっこん すること です。 5.Watashi no ho-fu wa shoshin suru koto desu. ==>My resolution is to get promoted. 私の 抱負は 昇進 すること です。 わたしの ほうふは しょうしん すること です。 6.Watashi no ho-fu wa nihongo o benkyo suru koto desu. ==>My resolution is to study Japanese. 私の 抱負は 日本語を 勉強 することです。 わたしの ほうふは にほんごを べんきょう すること です。 Vocabulary Lesson Kotoshi: This year (今年、 ことし) Hofu: Resolution (抱負、ほうふ) Okane: Money (お金、おかね) Daietto: Diet (ダイエット、だいえっと) Shoshin: Promotion (昇進、しょうしん) Nihongo: Japanese(日本語、にほんご) Benkyo: to study (勉強、べんきょう) Stay tuned for the next series of 10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson. …continue reading