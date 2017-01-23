Blogs  >  JAPANESE

10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson – 1

Hi everyone,

Happy New Year to you all, it’s a bit late. I hope everyone had a nice holiday and enjoyed celebrating New Years.

This month, I decided to start a new learning series called, 10-minute-a-day Japanese Lesson in my blog post. This could be some expressions or vocabulary lesson, but something useful for you all to learn and enjoy. The idea is that I would like you to spend 10 minute a day to read through my post. No need to memorize all of them, but find one of them that you think it will be helpful to you, and I would like you to try to remember that one particular expression or vocabulary. That’s all I would like to ask you!

Photo from Martha de Jong-Lantink on fickr.com

Today’s topic is all about the New Year’s resolution. Have you already come up with this year’s resolution?

Let’s get the 10-minute learning started!

1.Kotoshino anatano ho-fu wa nandesuka?

==>What is your New Year’s resolution?

今年の　抱負は　何ですか？

ことしの　ほうふは　なんですか？

2.Watashi no ho-fu wa okane o tameru koto desu.

==> My resolution is to save money.

私の　抱負は　お金を　貯めることです。

わたしの　ほうふは　おかねを　ためることです。

3.Watashi no ho-fu wa daietto o suru koto desu.

==>My resolution is to diet.

私の　抱負は　ダイエットを　すること　です。

わたしの　ほうふは　だいえっとを　すること　です。

4.Watashi no ho-fu wa kekkon suru koto desu.

==>My resolution is to get married.

私の　抱負は　結婚　すること　です。

わたしの　ほうふは　けっこん　すること　です。

5.Watashi no ho-fu wa shoshin suru koto desu.

==>My resolution is to get promoted.

私の　抱負は　昇進　すること　です。

わたしの　ほうふは　しょうしん　すること　です。

6.Watashi no ho-fu wa nihongo o benkyo suru koto desu.

==>My resolution is to study Japanese.

私の　抱負は　日本語を　勉強　することです。

わたしの　ほうふは　にほんごを　べんきょう　すること　です。

Vocabulary Lesson

Kotoshi: This year (今年、　ことし)

Hofu: Resolution (抱負、ほうふ)

Okane: Money (お金、おかね)

Daietto: Diet (ダイエット、だいえっと)

Shoshin: Promotion (昇進、しょうしん)

Nihongo: Japanese(日本語、にほんご)

Benkyo: to study (勉強、べんきょう)

Stay tuned for the next series of 10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson. 🙂

…continue reading

    