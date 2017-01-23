10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson – 1

|
Hi everyone,
Happy New Year to you all, it’s a bit late. I hope everyone had a nice holiday and enjoyed celebrating New Years.
This month, I decided to start a new learning series called, 10-minute-a-day Japanese Lesson in my blog post. This could be some expressions or vocabulary lesson, but something useful for you all to learn and enjoy. The idea is that I would like you to spend 10 minute a day to read through my post. No need to memorize all of them, but find one of them that you think it will be helpful to you, and I would like you to try to remember that one particular expression or vocabulary. That’s all I would like to ask you!
Photo from Martha de Jong-Lantink on fickr.com
Today’s topic is all about the New Year’s resolution. Have you already come up with this year’s resolution?
Let’s get the 10-minute learning started!
1.Kotoshino anatano ho-fu wa nandesuka?
==>What is your New Year’s resolution?
今年の 抱負は 何ですか？
ことしの ほうふは なんですか？
2.Watashi no ho-fu wa okane o tameru koto desu.
==> My resolution is to save money.
私の 抱負は お金を 貯めることです。
わたしの ほうふは おかねを ためることです。
3.Watashi no ho-fu wa daietto o suru koto desu.
==>My resolution is to diet.
私の 抱負は ダイエットを すること です。
わたしの ほうふは だいえっとを すること です。
4.Watashi no ho-fu wa kekkon suru koto desu.
==>My resolution is to get married.
私の 抱負は 結婚 すること です。
わたしの ほうふは けっこん すること です。
5.Watashi no ho-fu wa shoshin suru koto desu.
==>My resolution is to get promoted.
私の 抱負は 昇進 すること です。
わたしの ほうふは しょうしん すること です。
6.Watashi no ho-fu wa nihongo o benkyo suru koto desu.
==>My resolution is to study Japanese.
私の 抱負は 日本語を 勉強 することです。
わたしの ほうふは にほんごを べんきょう すること です。
Vocabulary Lesson
Kotoshi: This year (今年、 ことし)
Hofu: Resolution (抱負、ほうふ)
Okane: Money (お金、おかね)
Daietto: Diet (ダイエット、だいえっと)
Shoshin: Promotion (昇進、しょうしん)
Nihongo: Japanese(日本語、にほんご)
Benkyo: to study (勉強、べんきょう)
Stay tuned for the next series of 10 minute-a-day Japanese Lesson.