2017 Top Jobs In Japan Week 4

Source: Gaijin Pot

Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Jr. High School Teachers

  • English: Native level
  • Nara
  • ¥290,000 / Month
  • Must have BS/BA degree
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • Visa sponsorship available

Berlitz Japan has openings for native English instructors in the following subjects at a private junior high school in Nara for the 2017/2018 school year: English, physical education, fine art and performing arts (drama/dance/theater/musical).

Apple Store Leader Program

  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Must currently reside in Japan

Join Apple‘s hands-on Apple Store Leader Program and master the art of leadership in this 24-month training program across Japan. Fluency in English and a passion for technology are a must. Must currently be living in Japan.

Business English Instructor (Evening Class)

  • English: Native level
  • Nagoya
  • ¥3,300 / Hour
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • Must have a university degree
  • Must have at least 1-year teaching experience
  • Must have valid workable visa

Communication Training Support (CTS) provides ESL and business skills training to a wide range of private sector companies, public bodies and academic institutions across Japan. As a business English instructor, you will conduct evening business English conversation classes on one or two evenings per week.

Private JH/HS English Teacher 2017

  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • ¥280,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • Teaching certificate (TESOL, CELTA, etc.) preferred
  • Visa sponsorship available

Educational Network has outstanding job offerings with major private schools in the Kanto region for English teachers, ALTs and other English teaching staff. Great full-time and part-time opportunities for those with a passion …continue reading

    