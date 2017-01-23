2017 Top Jobs In Japan Week 4

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Jr. High School Teachers English: Native level

Nara

¥290,000 / Month

Must have BS/BA degree

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available Berlitz Japan has openings for native English instructors in the following subjects at a private junior high school in Nara for the 2017/2018 school year: English, physical education, fine art and performing arts (drama/dance/theater/musical).

Apply Apple Store Leader Program English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan Join Apple‘s hands-on Apple Store Leader Program and master the art of leadership in this 24-month training program across Japan. Fluency in English and a passion for technology are a must. Must currently be living in Japan. Apply Business English Instructor (Evening Class) English: Native level

Nagoya

¥3,300 / Hour

Must currently reside in Japan

Must have a university degree

Must have at least 1-year teaching experience

Must have valid workable visa Communication Training Support (CTS) provides ESL and business skills training to a wide range of private sector companies, public bodies and academic institutions across Japan. As a business English instructor, you will conduct evening business English conversation classes on one or two evenings per week. Apply Private JH/HS English Teacher 2017 English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

¥280,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month

Must currently reside in Japan

Teaching certificate (TESOL, CELTA, etc.) preferred

Educational Network has outstanding job offerings with major private schools in the Kanto region for English teachers, ALTs and other English teaching staff. Great full-time and part-time opportunities for those with a passion