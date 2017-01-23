2017 Top Jobs In Japan Week 4

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
Jr. High School Teachers
Berlitz Japan has openings for native English instructors in the following subjects at a private junior high school in Nara for the 2017/2018 school year: English, physical education, fine art and performing arts (drama/dance/theater/musical).
Apple Store Leader Program
Join Apple‘s hands-on Apple Store Leader Program and master the art of leadership in this 24-month training program across Japan. Fluency in English and a passion for technology are a must. Must currently be living in Japan.
Business English Instructor (Evening Class)
Communication Training Support (CTS) provides ESL and business skills training to a wide range of private sector companies, public bodies and academic institutions across Japan. As a business English instructor, you will conduct evening business English conversation classes on one or two evenings per week.
Private JH/HS English Teacher 2017
Educational Network has outstanding job offerings with major private schools in the Kanto region for English teachers, ALTs and other English teaching staff. Great full-time and part-time opportunities for those with a passion …continue reading