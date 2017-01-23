3 Must-Watch Japanese Dramas

Source: Japanese Blog Photo by leonardohwan on Flickr.com When learning a new language the biggest challenge one could face is improving their listening skills. Especially when they are not living in that country. I have seen students buy listening practice materials and books for the choukai (聴解) section of the JLPT. There is no doubt that JLPT choukai (聴解) books will familiarise you with the question patterns, but I believe there is a much better way to improve your Japanese listening skills. Watching Japanese films (映画 eiga), dramas (ドラマ dorama) or anime (アニメ) series is not only interesting, it also improves you choukai (聴解) skills. Many Japanese dramas (ドラマ dorama) are live-action adaptations of manga (漫画). In this post I am going to introduce you to 3 of my favourite Japanese dramas (ドラマ dorama). Hope you like them! Oshin おしん Years: 1983, 1984 Genre: Life It is a rags to riches story of a self-made girl who was born into a poor family of a farmer in Yamagata prefecture (山形県 Yamagata-ken) of Japan. With too many mouths to feed in the household, Oshin was sent away at a young age to work as a maid, by her father. The drama tells the life story of Oshin, her struggles and determination, as she makes her way towards becoming a strong and independent woman. Since this story is set during pre and post World War 2 (第二次世界大戦 Dainijisekaitaisen), you can get an idea about Japan’s social (社会的 shakaiteki) and economic (経済的 keizaiteki) conditions during those days. Gokusen ごくせん Years: 2002, 2005, 2008 Genre: Comedy Granddaughter of a powerful gangster (ヤクザ yakuza), Kumiko Yamaguchi becomes a high school homeroom teacher (担任の先生 tanin no sensei) after she graduated. The drama shows how she manages a classroom of unruly and stubborn kids. She bonds with her students and saves them from dangers. …continue reading