5 Reasons why Skipping Nara is a HUGE mistake

Source: kyotoursjapan.com Did you know that one of Japan’s greatest cultural and historical centers is only a short trian ride south of Kyoto? Nara – the ancient capital that was thriving before Kyoto was even a glimmer in the eye of its founder – is truly an untapped tourism resource in the Kansai region that many foreign visitors overlook. In fact, Nara was recently included on several “most overlooked destinations” lists on Japan in 2016, and that really got us thinking at KyoTours Japan about how to better introduce this awesome city to our guests. So here’s a short list of five great experiences you can look forward to in Nara when you visit, either on your own or on a half day tour to the ancient capital with KyoTours Japan. 1. Meet the World’s Largest Buddha Statue The Daibutsu (big Buddha) is by far the most must-see sight in Nara. This massive 15 meter tall statue dates back to the 700s, and is truly a central point in Japan’s cultural and religious history. Housed in the world’s largest wooden building (!), the giant Buddha consistently leaves chatty tourists speechless and awestruck as they gaze up at the detailed statue. The stories about the construction and “eye-opening ceremony” of this Buddha that your KyoTours guide will share with you are just as amazing as the statue itself. …continue reading