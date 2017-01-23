Bowl of Ramen in a Perfect Japanese Ambience

Source: city-cost.com I have heard some conflicting opinions on where Ramen actually originated. Is it China or Japan? Unless I was a food researcher I’d barely worry about the origin of it. My sole interest lies in enjoying the taste of it. I have nothing to say if you cannot embrace foreign local lifestyle. Some people just hesitate trying new food. But if you try you will love the way Japanese people make changes to their eating habits in winter. In general too Japanese drink a lot of soup but specially in winter they emphasize on having food like Ramen ( comes with several choices- miso, siyo, soyu to name few), Nabe (all together soup-veggies, meat and noodles) etc.. In this post, I am going to talk about my recent visit to my favorite Ramen place in Niigata. So anyone visiting Niigata for the first time may want to try my favorite place for Ramen-Sanpotei.It was a cold chilly evening with heavy snow outside. I thought what a perfect weather and excuse for a bowl of Ramen. My husband and I decided to go to my favorite place- Sanpotei in Toyosaka, Niigata. This place is close to Toyosaka train station if some one is travelling by train. It is a franchise restaurant with branches in other parts of Niigata as well, including some in the downtown area. Well, apart from Ramen you also get to order other Japanese specialties as well. I never miss ordering Gyoza because for me Gyoza and Ramen is a perfect combination. How can one not order those yummy shinny Gyoza when ordering the Ramen. Well, time to order now ! A young lady waitress came to note down our order. In a typical Japanese manner she knelt down with a pen and paper. Japanese people have so …continue reading