Drive-Through Hakone

Source: savvytokyo.com For those holding down typical jobs in Tokyo, long breaks are a rarity. Knowing that we had a whole week off over the New Year but wanting to stay close to home this time, we went to and from trying to decide what vacation-esque type thing we should do until we nearly missed the opportunity altogether. Not wanting to wrangle our toddler into a night of sleep away from home, we finally settled on the idea of renting a car and taking a day trip to Hakone. We’ve been to Hakone several times before, but travelling on wheels gave us the opportunity to see some new things. So, off we set at 8 a.m. in our comfortable and conveniently-rented Toyota Vitz towards the mountains. After a brief but eventful one-hour journey that included two unintended outfit-changes for the toddler, we arrived at our first destination. Destination 1: Amazake-Chaya Teahouse Amazake-Chaya Teahouse, just a 25-minute ride from Hakone Yumoto station, doesn’t usually come up on the “top things to do in Hakone” lists, which is a shame as it provides a wonderful cultural and culinary experience. Step through the doors of the approximately 400 year-old thatch-roofed building and you are greeted with an atmosphere evocative of Edo-era Japan. The air is delightfully thick with smoke from the charcoal fires burning at one end of the dim room and a range of relaxed seating options are spread out over the earthen floor. In the far corner is a tatami area that opens to the outside letting in sunlight and fresh air. The furnishings match the atmosphere and the menu options are scrawled in beautiful Chinese characters and displayed on the walls. The teahouse is in its 13th generation of family ownership and our host, a member of the family, tells us that …continue reading