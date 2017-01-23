‘Fragmented authoritarianism’ and state ownership

Author: Paul Hubbard, ANU

Over the past 40 years a truly dynamic private sector has emerged from nothing and now dominates the Chinese ‘world factory’ of manufacturing exports. But while the Third Plenum of the 18th Party Congress in 2013 declared the market to play a ‘decisive role’ in the economy, it also reasserted the ‘dominant position of public ownership‘.

A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank, in central Beijing, 24 November 2014. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).

The most visible manifestation of China’s public ownership is its state-owned enterprises (SOEs). At home they dominate key upstream sectors such as energy, resources, telecommunications, and banking. Abroad, they are the vanguard of Chinese overseas direct investment.

But given the oft-reported problems of China’s state sector, is maintaining public ownership consistent with China’s aspiration to become a high-income market economy? To answer this, we must be clear on what meant by ‘state’, ‘ownership’ and ‘enterprise’.

China’s political system is often caricatured as a system of red telephones all ultimately connected to the desk of Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping. But while the general secretary is a powerful man, a more accurate description of China’s political governance is ‘fragmented authoritarianism‘. Power and responsibility are delegated downward to provincial and local levels of government, as well as horizontally between state ministries with different, often …continue reading