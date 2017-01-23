It’s Strawberry Harvest Season near Tokyo

Source: japaninfoswap.com Japan’s vivid changing seasons are not only beautiful to witness, but they can also be very delicious to taste! Throughout the year across the country, various produce farms take their turn growing and harvesting fresh fruits and vegetables. Instead of waiting for these healthy treats to arrive at the local supermarkets, many farms offer the option for visitors to get involved in the picking and harvesting process themselves! Strawberry season is one of the most popular and delicious fruit-picking opportunities in Japan, and it’s just beginning! These juicy red berries are grown throughout Japan, with the most abundant supplies hailing from the Tochigi, Fukuoka, and Shizuoka prefectures. You might be surprised to find out that there are over 100 unique varieties of strawberries, including the Tochiotome varietal from Tochigi, the round and sweet Amaou from Fukuoka, and Shizuoka’s bright and fragrant Benihoppe. Most of the strawberry farms are located slightly out of the main city areas, so the best option for a day’s harvest is usually jumping on a tour. Different tour companies offer slightly different packages, but similarly delicious experiences. When you arrive on site, you will be directed to greenhouses bursting with fruit ready to be picked. One of the best parts of strawberry picking in Japan is that many of the farms don’t use chemicals, so you can eat while you pick straight from the plant! Additionally, there is often the option to carry a small tray while you pick that has some sweetened condensed milk on it for you to dip your berries in for an additional burst of sweetness. Depending on where you’re located this spring, check out which strawberry farms are most accessible and be sure to make the trip! Your tastebuds will thank you later! Departing from Tokyo: Kawatsura Strawberry Farm (Chiba) Where: By train, take the express train …continue reading