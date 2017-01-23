|
Today let’s have a ranking from Macromill Research for a change, a look at Japan’s favourite characters.
My favourite is number 10, followed by number 8 then 5, I suppose. Number 3 would be much higher-ranked if it wasn’t for the fact that in Japan it is only the Disneyfied version that does the rounds.
Let’s do this ranking graphically and in reverse order:
Ranking results
Q1: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 10 answers)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|10
|Rilakkuma
|22.4%
|9
|
Donald Duck
|23.8%
|8
|
Funasshi
|25.0%
|7
|
Moomin
|25.5%
|6
|
Doraemon
|27.3%
|5
|
Kumamon
|27.4%
|4
|
Snoopy
|32.2%
|3
|
Winnie the Pooh
|32.7%
|2
|
Mickey Mouse
|35.2%
|1
|
Totoro
|47.0%
Q2: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 6 answers)
|Rank
|Twenties/>N=200
|Thirties/>N=253
|Forties/>N=298
|Fifties/>N=249
|1
|Totoro
|Totoro
|Totoro
|Totoro
|2
|Mickey Mouse
|Mickey Mouse
|Snoopy
|Mickey Mouse
|3
|Winnie the Pooh
|Doraemon
|Winnie the Pooh
|Snoopy
|4
|Pikachu
|Winnie the Pooh
|Mickey Mouse
|Winnie the Pooh
|5
|Donald Duck
|Snoopy
|Doraemon
|Kumamon
|6
|Snoopy
|Kumamon
|Gundam
|Funasshi, Moomin
Q3: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 6 answers)
|Rank
|Male
N=504
|Female
N=496
|1
|Totoro
|Totoro
|2
|Doraemon
|Winnie the Pooh
|3
|Mickey Mouse
|Snoopy
|4
|Gundam
|Mickey Mouse
|5
|Kumamon
|Moomin
|6
|Funasshi
|Minnie Mouse
Demographics
Between the 29th of December 2016 and the 4th of January 2017 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group aged between 20 and 59 years old with demographics reflecting the demographics of the population of Japan according to the 2015 census.