let's have a ranking from Macromill Research for a change, a look at Japan's favourite characters. My favourite is number 10, followed by number 8 then 5, I suppose. Number 3 would be much higher-ranked if it wasn't for the fact that in Japan it is only the Disneyfied version that does the rounds. Let's do this ranking graphically and in reverse order: Ranking results Q1: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 10 answers) Rank Percentage 10 Rilakkuma 22.4% 9

Donald Duck 23.8% 8

Funasshi 25.0% 7

Moomin 25.5% 6

Doraemon 27.3% 5

Kumamon 27.4% 4

Snoopy 32.2% 3

Winnie the Pooh 32.7% 2

Mickey Mouse 35.2% 1

Totoro 47.0% Q2: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 6 answers) Rank Twenties/>N=200 Thirties/>N=253 Forties/>N=298 Fifties/>N=249 1 Totoro Totoro Totoro Totoro 2 Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse Snoopy Mickey Mouse 3 Winnie the Pooh Doraemon Winnie the Pooh Snoopy 4 Pikachu Winnie the Pooh Mickey Mouse Winnie the Pooh 5 Donald Duck Snoopy Doraemon Kumamon 6 Snoopy Kumamon Gundam Funasshi, Moomin Q3: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 6 answers) Rank Male

N=504 Female

N=496 1 Totoro Totoro 2 Doraemon Winnie the Pooh 3 Mickey Mouse Snoopy 4 Gundam Mickey Mouse 5 Kumamon Moomin 6 Funasshi Minnie Mouse Demographics Between the 29th of December 2016 and the 4th of January 2017 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group aged between 20 and 59 years old with demographics reflecting the demographics of the population of Japan according to the 2015 census.