Japan’s favourite characters

Today let’s have a ranking from Macromill Research for a change, a look at Japan’s favourite characters.

My favourite is number 10, followed by number 8 then 5, I suppose. Number 3 would be much higher-ranked if it wasn’t for the fact that in Japan it is only the Disneyfied version that does the rounds.

Let’s do this ranking graphically and in reverse order:

Ranking results

Q1: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 10 answers)

Rank Percentage
10 Rilakkuma 22.4%
9
Donald Duck		 23.8%
8 funasy フナッシー
Funasshi		 25.0%
7 Moomin Café at Canal City, Fukuoka
Moomin		 25.5%
6 Doraemon
Doraemon		 27.3%
5 Jason Bourne Japan Premiere: Matt Damon & Kumamon
Kumamon		 27.4%
4 Snoopy cafe, Yufuin
Snoopy		 32.2%
3 READ the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh		 32.7%
2 Cubic Mouth Mickey
Mickey Mouse		 35.2%
1 Ghibli Museum　ジブリ美術館
Totoro		 47.0%

Q2: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 6 answers)

Rank Twenties/>N=200 Thirties/>N=253 Forties/>N=298 Fifties/>N=249
1 Totoro Totoro Totoro Totoro
2 Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse Snoopy Mickey Mouse
3 Winnie the Pooh Doraemon Winnie the Pooh Snoopy
4 Pikachu Winnie the Pooh Mickey Mouse Winnie the Pooh
5 Donald Duck Snoopy Doraemon Kumamon
6 Snoopy Kumamon Gundam Funasshi, Moomin

Q3: Which are your favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 6 answers)

Rank Male
N=504		 Female
N=496
1 Totoro Totoro
2 Doraemon Winnie the Pooh
3 Mickey Mouse Snoopy
4 Gundam Mickey Mouse
5 Kumamon Moomin
6 Funasshi Minnie Mouse

Demographics

Between the 29th of December 2016 and the 4th of January 2017 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group aged between 20 and 59 years old with demographics reflecting the demographics of the population of Japan according to the 2015 census.

