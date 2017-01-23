Kobe’s International Cuisine Tour

Although Kobe’s Chinatown is a major international attractor to the city, Chinese isn’t the only cultural influence worth exploring in this Kansai metropolis. Being a popular port city has brought a diverse array of international cultures to Kobe, and one of the best ways to experience this diversity is through food. Next time you’re considering making reservations at that Kobe beef specialty restaurant, why not take a break from the local delicacies and try out one of these delicious international options?

To help you narrow down your decision, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the most notable and reputable restaurants featuring international menus.

Indian

For some incredible Indian food, there’s no better place in Kansai than Chef Bjon’s Sona Rupa. Try the soup curried lentils or tandoori chicken, and don’t miss out on one of their famous kebabs!

Sona Rupa

Where: Across the street from the B Kobe Hotel on the 3rd floor, 2-2-9, Shimoyamatedori, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture 650-0011

Hours:

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dinner: 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pricing:

Lunch Course:

Monday-Saturday: 1,200 – 5,500 yen

Sunday: 1,650 – 5,500 yen

Dinner Course: 3,600 – 5,500 yen

à la carte: 3,000 – 6,000 yen

Tel: 078-322-0252

Website (English): http://www.kcc.zaq.ne.jp/sonarupa/top.html

American/Vegetarian

Vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike will love the delicious options at this surprising plant-based cafe in the heart of Kobe beef land! Try one of their delicious wraps, burritos, or salads!

Modern Ark Pharm Cafe

Where: 3-11-15 Kitanagasa, Chuo-ku, Kobe City, Japan, 650-0012

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tel: 078-3913052

Jamaican/Caribbean

The owner, Mr. Winston, is an expert on Caribbean cuisine! Be sure to give their jerk chicken or the Rice and Festivals dish a try for a spicy island treat.

Jamaicana

Where: 1-22-27 Nakayamatedori, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture

Hours:

Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tel: 81 78-251-6488

French Fusion

Located in …continue reading