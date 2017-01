京都市バス#206

Kyoto city bus #206 runs from

The anti-clockwise bus #206 starts from Kitaoji Bus Terminal (Subway Kitaoji Station), then passes Kitaoji Shinmachi, Kitaoji Horikawa, Daitokuji-mae (Daitokuji Temple), Kenkun Jinja-mae (Kenkun-jinja Shrine), Funaokayama, Senbon Kitaoji, Lighthouse-mae, Senbon Kuramaguchi, Kenryuko-mae, Senbon Kamidachiuri, Senbon Imadegawa, Senbon Nakadachiuri, Senbon Demizu, Senbon Nakadachiuri, Senbon Marutamachi, Nijo Station, Senbon Sanjo, Suzaku Ritsumeikan-mae, Mibu Soshajo-mae, Shijo-Omiya, Omiya Gojo, Shimabara-guchi, Nanajo Horikawa, Kyoto Station, Karasuma Nanajo, Nanajo Kawaramachi, Nanajo Keihan-mae, Hakubutsukan Sanjusangendo-mae (for Sanjusangendo Temple), Higashiyama Nanajo, Umamachi, Gojozaka, Kiyomizu-michi, Higashiyama Yasui, Gion, Chionin-mae (Chionin Temple), Higashiyama Sanjo (Subway Higashiyama Station), Higashiyama Niomon, Okazaki Koen-guchi, Kumano Jinja-mae (Kumano-jinja Shrine), Konoedori, Kyodai Seimon-mae (Kyoto University), Hyakumanben, Asukaicho, Eiden Mototanaka, Takano, Takagicho, Rakuhoku Koko-mae, Furitsu Daigaku-mae (Kyoto Prefectural University), Shokubutsuen-mae (Botanical Garden) and Karasuma Kitaoji. The clockwise bus follows the route in reverse.

The anticlockwise Kyoto #206 bus service for Kyoto Station begins at 5.30am daily from Kitaoji Bus Terminal and the last bus is 11.14pm. The clockwise Kyoto #206 bus service for Kyoto Station via Kiyomizudera Temple begins at 5.30am daily from Kitaoji Bus Terminal and the last bus is 11.07pm.

From Kyoto Station the first anticlockwise Kyoto #206 bus is at 5.33am daily and the last bus is at 11.06pm. The clockwise Kyoto #206 bus service from Kyoto Station begins at 5.36am daily and the last bus is 11.08pm. There are 1-9 buses an hour.

