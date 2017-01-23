Source: city-cost.com Breaking down the cost of keeping a car in Japan.The more observant expat might notice a common theme among license plates in the area of Tokyo in which this blogger resides; large numbers of them seem to have been issued from the north eastern district of Tokyo, Adachi-ku (足立), some distance from where I actually live.Fair enough, Adachi-ku is one of Tokyo’s lowest income areas and thus might make for a cheap place to buy a car, so one could perhaps expect to see a few ‘Adachi numbers’ here and there. But there really are large numbers of them, and where I live isn’t exactly booming with attractions for the day tripping family. No, a lot of these cars are actually ‘resident’ here. Why this is worth paying attention to, is that one could reasonably assume that a significant percentage of the owners of these ‘Adachi numbers’ are breaking the law.In Japan one can not buy a car without providing proof to the dealer that one has a place to park it. That parking spot must be within a specific distance from where you reside (somewhere around the 2 km mark). This is paperwork that would need, at some stage, the stamp of authority from police before being presented to the car dealer. That’s fine. But what if your parking spot (and home) isn’t in the same district as where you bought the car? In which case, you need to change the license plate (so that you have one reflecting of where you live); which means paperwork and cost. It’s probably not that expensive in and of itself, but it may require a driver in Japan to take a day off work to get it done. The fact that many car owners are willing …continue reading