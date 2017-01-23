The impact of trade on employment in the Sustainable Development Goals

Source: Asia Pathways Employment was an afterthought in the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). It was not part of the original goals but was added in 2008, halfway through the implementation period. It is, however, a key element of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Goal 8 encourages countries to “promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.” There are eight employment-related targets and ten specific indicators (United Nations 2015). Trade, on the other hand, is much less central to the SDGs. It is referred to in half a dozen places and its only concentrated reference is in Goal 17, the final one on a global partnership for sustainable development. Within that goal, trade competes for space with other hefty topics including finance, technology, capacity building, and systemic issues. But trade may have an important role as an “enabler” that supports the achievement of other goals. The specific relationship between trade and other goals is not spelled out in the SDG document. Our recent research has sought to map the relationship between trade and employment to see whether trade can help achieve the employment objectives of the SDGs (Vandenberg 2017). Gains from trade Trade encourages economies to specialize in the production of goods and services for which they have a comparative advantage and to import other goods and services that they need. This specialization generates welfare gains for the whole economy. Such gains can support economic growth and thus increase the demand for labor. Therefore, in an indirect manner, increased trade can support the employment quantity aspect of the SDGs. Trade theory and most empirical studies focus on adjustments that are caused by trade. Some industries and firms expand (i.e., those with comparative advantage) and others decline. Standard trade theory assumed that the movement of labor from one sector to another is …continue reading