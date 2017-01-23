This Week in Tokyo for Jan 23-29, 2017

This week, step into the exciting, fast-paced and informative world of Pecha Kucha or the also exciting, fast-paced but action-packed world of Donnie Yen. All those and more are happening this week in Tokyo. If you’re organizing, planning or promoting an upcoming event, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Wednesday: 20/20

Pecha Kucha Pecha Kucha is a fast-paced presentation style that originated in Tokyo but has spread to over 700 cities worldwide. Each speaker only has time to show 20 slides for 20 seconds each, allowing for an array of different ideas to be shared in one night. This Pecha Kucha night will feature artist Seiichiro Osawa, writer Tomomi Furukawa and Yumi Takahashi of Reactive in Tokyo. Date Wed, Jan. 25 Time 8 p.m. Location Super Deluxe, B1F, 3-1-25 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku Fee ¥1,000 More Info

Thursday: Hindsight



FuckUp Nights Tokyo, Vol. IX FuckUp Nights is a global movement that started in Mexico in 2012 and has spread to 100+ cities in more than 35 countries around the world. The concept is simple: to break away from the stigmas surrounding “failure.” The lessons we can learn from failure are often more valuable and interesting than stories about success. Date Thu, Jan. 26 Time 7-9:30 p.m. Location Hub Tokyo 2-11-3 Meguro, Meguro-ku Fee ¥1,000 More Info

Saturday: Donnie’s dollhouse