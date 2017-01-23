This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Jan 28-29

Source: savvytokyo.com A New Year Spectacle Chinese New Year 2017 Held for the 31st time, Yokohama Chinatown’s Chinese New Year celebration is now a popular annual tourist destination. Starting this weekend, celebrate the new year in an authentic Chinese style, with the countdown taking place from 12 a.m. on Saturday. Expect much fun, loud sounds and spectacular performances. Happy New Year to everyone celebrating the Chinese style! Date Sat, Jan. 28-Sat, Feb. 11, 2017 Time Varies depending on events Location Around Yokohama Chinatown areas, Yamashitacho, Naka, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture Fee Free More Info

For Good Luck Daruma Doll Fair Daruma dolls are a symbol of good luck and prosperity and they are celebrated here at this event in all shapes and sizes. Bring your old ones and leave them at the temple for good luck, while you browse through the many stalls selling new ones. Visit this colorful temple for a great traditional Japanese experience at the company of good matsuri-style food, toys and games for children. Date Saturday, January 28, 2017 Time All day Location Takahata Fudoson Temple, Takahata 733, Hino-shi, Tokyo Fee Free More Info

Edo Period Laughs Comical Edo People by Utagawa Hirokage Sometimes true art is about parody and taking things not that seriously. Utagawa Hirokage’s famous work “Comical Views of Famous Places in Edo” comically depicts Edokko (slightly spoiled Edo people) having fun and goofing around in the late Edo period. With all 50 works in the series on display, this is a great chance to …continue reading