Three Must-See Reasons to Visit Japan (Setouchi Region)

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Written by Levi Caleb Allan @levicaleballan Having only been out of Australia once before, you can imagine the culture shock I experienced when Visit Japan Au invited me along to explore the southern regions of Japan over a week, late last year. Japan, a country that consists of over 6,800 islands, is genuinely one of the most amazing countries you could ever experience, both culture wise & scenic wise. I don’t there’s another place on earth with people so kind (they have over 18 ways to say “sorry”, like what?) and civilised, food so scrumptious & diverse, yet live in a landscape so stunning and still be over populated.

Being well known for it’s reliable year-long temperature and low rainfall levels, the Setouchi Region (otherwise known as Okayama) consists of a constant pleasing climate for the locals, making it more substainable to farm high-quality vegetation such as rice. My approach to travelling (& photography..) is quite often exploring & hiking through vast mountain scapes in search of wide scenes that amplify the meaning of isolation in the outdoors, so it was quite a creative experience spending the better half of a week learning the Japanese culture & way of life, first hand.

I’ll definitely be visiting Japan again in the near future to explore and hike the alps of the north side of the country, otherwise known as Tohoku. Below I’m going to give you my personal top three reasons to visit Japan (Setouchi Region). 1. Itsukushima Island Popularly known as Miyajima (translates to “Shrine Island”), Itsukushima is an island located in the northwest of Hiroshima Bay, in the western part of the Inland Sea of Japan. Itsukushima Island is one the Three Views of Japan specified in 1643 by Hayashi Gahō. The island is part of the city of Hatsukaichi in the Hiroshima Prefecture. The waters …continue reading