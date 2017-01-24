China returns to ‘bird in the cage’ economic policy

Author: Tristan Kenderdine, Dalian Maritime University

With the world’s attention still focused on the United Kingdom and the United States going dark on international trade, many have overlooked another crucial shift. Throughout 2016, China pulled back from financial liberalisation reforms.

The Xi Jinping–Wang Qishan administration is now in the position many feared a Bo Xilai–Zhou Yongkang presidency would be: tightening central control over economic policy. 2016 has signalled a winding back of the market liberalisation agenda of Zhou Xiaochuan — Governor of the People’s Bank of China — and former finance minister Lou Jiwei and the rise of a new era of ‘bird in the cage‘ policy narrative.

A man tries to make his birds speak in a street in Shanghai 21 October 2009. (Photo: Reuters/ Nir Elias).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-400×267.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-400×267.jpg” alt=”A man tries to make his birds speak in a street in Shanghai 21 October 2009. (Photo: Reuters/ Nir Elias).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-250×167.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-100×67.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTXPUUX-105×70.jpg 105w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

When the People’s Bank of China devalued the renminbi (RMB) in 2015, the world flinched at the power of Zhou Xiaochuan. But in February 2016, the political gravity swung back to Liu He’s Economic and Financial Affairs Leading Group, a core Party policy institution.

Liu He headed the counter-attack on Zhou by calling for a tightening of the money supply in a pivotal February 2016 document. The following period between the 5th and 6th Plenums truly belonged to Liu and the mantle of Chen Yun he has appropriated.

The cacophony of opposition from the market-liberal camp that followed was muffled under the sway of ‘collective leadership’. Whatever the Party politics of 2017, Zhou’s eventual retirement will mean a different guiding ideology for the central bank. While on 7 …continue reading