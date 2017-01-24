Chocolate and Valentine's Day in Japan

Source: city-cost.com It’s about that time of year again – Valentine’s Day in Japan.So the story goes, a while back, a western advertisement for chocolates was misunderstood and the tradition was started for women to give men chocolates for Valentine’s Day. (As we all know, that’s not exactly how it goes back home, but some of us don’t mind at all. )In the 70s, the holiday called White Day (March 14th) was started with the intention being for men to respond to the gifts women give by giving white chocolate (or flowers, etc.). It was more of a push from sweets companies for even more sales during this time of year. From what I have seen and heard, this return gift rarely happens.It brings to mind the elementary school Valentine’s Day tradition back home, exchanging small character cards and cheesy heart shaped candies. In Japan, it’s not at all uncommon for girls to give chocolates to male classmates, even at a young age, in addition to moms giving their sons chocolate. We can find cute chocolates targeted towards small kids in addition to the super fancy variety.These kinds of Valentine’s Day gifts would be considered “Giri-Choco,” meaning there is an obligation to give a gift to classmates or coworkers. This isn’t as easily translated as that – plenty of women choose to opt out of this ‘obligation.’ Sometimes opting out of giving giri chocolate to boys who aren’t so popular, students and employees give chocolates to only the classmates and coworkers who are more pushy (or have some power over their jobs). It’s more a matter of obligation to those who are… superior to you, I suppose. Men are supposed to return the favor on White Day, but I haven’t seen it happen in the workplace or in schools, and they …continue reading