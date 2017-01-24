Depachika – Japan’s Food Emporiums

Source: savvytokyo.com In a metropolis with roughly 160,000 restaurants and more Michelin stars than any other city in the world, you might think that no other food-related stops in Japan will ever blow your mind. Think twice and invite yourself to Japan’s depachika, a place that perfectly merges two of our favorite manias – love for food and shopping. A gourmet food wonderland In the basement of nearly any department store in Japan, there is what I like to call a gourmet food wonderland, although formally it is referred to as depachika in Japanese (“depa” for department store and “chika” for basement). The vast space is filled with a maze of aisles displaying domestic delicacies as well as imported culinary delights. The underground world truly runs at its own pace in Japan. Every night after work food-lovers descend into the vast teeming subterranean food halls to roam the fancy stands contemplating their take-away dinner choices or gift options. The vast space is filled with a maze of aisles displaying domestic delicacies as well as imported culinary delights. The first depachika opened in 1936 at the basement floor of the Matsuzakaya department store in Nagoya, though at the time it wasn’t known as depachika per se, but simply as a floor selling seasonal and recommended foodstuff. The word “depachika” was, in fact, a sensation created by the Japanese media only in 2000 when the Tokyu Toyoko department store in Shibuya opened its food-only dedicated floor, Tokyu Food Show. Nowadays, depachika has become the next “it” thing — a hot place to see and be seen for locals. Sheer food diversity It’s easy to get disoriented by the scale, diversity and sheer gorgeousness of the world’s choicest comestibles. The food is presented …continue reading