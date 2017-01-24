How much does it cost to travel from Tokyo to Matsumoto?

Source: city-cost.com First of all, why Matsumoto? Well, this is the second largest urban area in Nagano Prefecture. A beautiful city in its own right, ringed by mountains, and home to one of (some might say ‘the’) most beautiful castles in Japan; Matsumotojo (above). The city is also a great access point for ventures into the mountains, skiing/snowboarding trips, and sightseeing in the Tateyama region. With a population of around a quarter of a million, Matsumoto can be considered a center for jobs and the base for an expat life in Japan. With this in mind, we look at how much it costs to get from Tokyo to Matsumoto. (All prices listed in Japanese Yen)FlightsThere are no flights from Tokyo to Matsumoto. Shinshu Matsumoto Airport (MMJ) lies about 10 km southwest of downtown Matsumoto. The airport handles flights from Sapporo, Fukuoka, and sometimes Osaka. At this sort of distance it would make little sense to involve any kind of flight in your journeys to Matsumoto.ShinkansenUsing the Shinkansen in any trip to Matsumoto will mean changes at Nagano.One of the fastest routes …Tokyo – (SHINKANSEN KAGAYAKI: 80 – 85 mins) – Nagano – (LTD. EXP (WIDE VIEW) SHINANO) – MatsumotoPrices change depending on Shinkansen seat class/type …Reserved seat (Shinkansen) / Unreserved seat (JR)Green seat (Shinkansen) /Reserved seat (JR)Gran class (Shinkansen) /Gran class (JR)9,67012,60018,610One of the cheapest routes …Tokyo – (SHINKANSEN ASAMA: 109 mins) – Nagano – (JR Shinonoi Line: 85 mins) – MatsumotoUnreserved seatReserved seatGreen seatGran class8,7609,08011,85014,940There is a direct train option from Shinjuku to Matsumoto …Limited Express AZUSAUnreserved seatReserved seatGreen seatTime6,3806,7009,470150 – 166 minsThe Japan Rail Pass covers both the Hokuriku Shinkansen and AZUSA services. However, it’s not available for use with some of the ‘upper’ seat classes.It’s possible to make the journey from Tokyo to …continue reading