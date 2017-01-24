Japan's stock market leads falls but rally may not be over

Markets fell on Monday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent, the STOXX Europe 600 fell 0.4 percent and the Nikkei 225 fell 1.3 percent.

While Japanese stocks fell on Monday, Russ Koesterich, portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Team, thinks that the Japanese rally may not be over.

Among the positive factors for the Japanese stock market, Koesterich listed reasonable prices (cheapest in the developed world), supportive monetary policy, rising inflation and improving corporate sector

