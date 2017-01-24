McDonald’s Japan Chocolate Fries Part I: “McChoco Potato”

From late January to mid-February, McDonald’s Japan offered a limited time Valentine’s Day menu item of fries with regular and white “double” chocolate sauce. As soon as I read about it on

We made the mistake of getting them as takeout, and as a result, by the time we got home and had finished taking pictures, the fries were rather cold. Perhaps if the fries had been piping hot we would have enjoyed them more, but as it was, they were just OK.

After eating them, though, I realized that there wasn’t any need to wait for McDonald’s to offer it as a special menu item, when I could easily get a similar chocolate sauce from the grocery store!

A Japanese company called Verde has a whole line of dispenser pack spreads with dual flavour combinations such as strawberry & butter, oligo honey & butter, chocolate & peanut, &etc. (Source: RocketNews24) Although they were designed for use with bread and/or pancakes, after trying McDonald’s chocolate fries, I realized they could easily be used with fries as well!

So in February, my husband and I went out and bought a pack of each available flavour of spread, then got two large packs of McDonald’s fries, and did a taste test!