My 30th Birthday Party

Hi, this is Shoko from Osaka Hana Hostel.

It has been almost one month since the new year begins

I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!

The other day, Hana staff gave a big birthday party for me.

We made Korean BBQ and it was soooo delicious.

They also prepared a beautiful birthday cake 🙂

Look at my happy face.

Before blowing the candles, I of course made a wish.

Actually, It wasn’t only one but I hope all of them will come true.

It is a cute birthday cake, isn’t it?

The 30 candle is melting though…

Group photo with cake!

Thank you sooooo much for celebrating my 30th birthday, guys!!

I love all the presents they gave me, too.

I’m glad that I can work with such a nice people.

I also want to thank them for the present and warm celebration.

I’m looking forward to seeing you again in near future at Hana Hostel!!