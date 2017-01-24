My 30th Birthday Party

|
Source: j-hoppers
Hi, this is Shoko from Osaka Hana Hostel.
It has been almost one month since the new year begins
I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!
The other day, Hana staff gave a big birthday party for me.
We made Korean BBQ and it was soooo delicious.
They also prepared a beautiful birthday cake 🙂
Look at my happy face.
Before blowing the candles, I of course made a wish.
Actually, It wasn’t only one but I hope all of them will come true.
It is a cute birthday cake, isn’t it?
The 30 candle is melting though…
Group photo with cake!
Thank you sooooo much for celebrating my 30th birthday, guys!!
I love all the presents they gave me, too.
I’m glad that I can work with such a nice people.
I also want to thank them for the present and warm celebration.
I’m looking forward to seeing you again in near future at Hana Hostel!!