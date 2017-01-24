Nendo and Dentsu Form Alliance, Establish New Business Design Entity Cacdo

Globally recognized design firm Nendo and ad agency Dentsu have entered into a strategic alliance, resulting in a new business design entity called Cacdo.

According to a press release, the new entity was established on January 21,2017 and will begin operating on February 1, 2017. Cacdo (カクド) means “angle” in Japanese, and is assumed to convey the intent and expertise of the new entity: nendo’s creativity and speediness in the categories of product, space and visual design, combined with Dentsu’s production and communication design skills.

In an interview in 2015 nendo founder Oki Sato hinted that he was interested in getting more into design consulting. This appears to be one manifestation of that aspiration as Cacdo plans propose branding and design solutions for corporate clients.

The entity will be 80% owned by nendo and 20% owned by Dentsu and the entity will occupy offices in the same space as Nendo, but Dentsu executive Satoshi Matsuda will be taking the helm.

A similar transaction took place last year in which Dentsu’s competitor and ad agency Hakuhodo acquired design firm IDEO. We’ll look forward to what Cacdo has in store in the future.

