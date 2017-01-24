Panasonic’s low bid for PanaHome: Stewardship fan GPIF silent

Source: ijapicap.com Excellent Financial Times article on the silence which the Government Pension Investment Fund is maintaining about the low price at which Panasonic is offering to acquire the 46% of PanaHome it does not already own. Parts of the market are calling for GPIF to speak up especially in view of its vocal support for Japan’s 2014 stewardship code. The Fund is PanaHome’s biggest outside shareholder owning 3.5% through various asset managers. © 2016 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.

