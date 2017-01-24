Some Unique Japanese Fruits

Source: city-cost.com Beautiful flowers bloom in the spring months of April and May in Japan. Many types of trees blossom exuberantly. One of them is the ume plum tree. A month later, ume trees covered with olive shaped green fruits. In June, some Japanese people start making umeboshi, ume wine, and other ume products. I have limited botanical knowledge, to be honest; but the claim that ume “Protects from evil and misfortune” grabbed my attention, therefore I explored more about this intriguing fruit. Here’s how I first noticed it: I was grocery shopping in early summer and noticed a sack of unfamiliar green fruit that said “ume” うめon the label. I asked my Japanese teacher about it, and she told me that ume are Japanese apricot.I asked what they were used for, and she told me briefly. She said Japanese people make umeboshi, which are salted ume, and eat them like pickles. They are considered healthful. From the way she described it, the process is difficult and time consuming. First, you wash the ume, clean them, and dry them, using a proper system of handling; and then add salt and ume in layers. Wait for 3 months for serving. Umeboshi are great for those with a taste for salt, and is suitable to eat with hot cooked rice. You may have tried Choya brand wine, an internationally-known Japanese luxury product made from ume. I did some research on the internet on how to make ume wine at home. Then I went to the grocery store where I shop almost daily, and I bought 1kg bag of ume for less than 400Yen. (It might cost more where you are.)Below is the process I followed to make ume wine. It was a new experience and I enjoyed it. My steps to make a ume …continue reading