Travel Tales from Hokkaido Part 2: Discovering a New World

My journey west through Hokkaido continues as the bus snakes its way back and forth along the curving mountain road. We climb upwards, cresting over the peak to reveal an expansive, unspoiled stretch of gently rolling hills below. It's sublime views like this that make Japan's northernmost island such a joyful surprise for travelers. The landscape is unlike any other place in the country. On my third day of travels, having flown up from Tokyo Haneda Airport courtesy of the Japan Airlines Japan Explorer Pass, we're driving from the friendly town of Obihiro to the small village of Biei. You might not have heard of one, but you'll probably recognize the other. In search of a desktop background With a population of around 10,000, Biei is disproportionately famous due to the many photographs of its scenic landscapes used regularly in nationwide advertising campaigns, and as default Apple display backgrounds. Coming out of the mountains and returning to flatter terrain, the small traces of a town reveal themselves from beneath the freshly fallen snow. The bus passes a hot pink pachinko parlor quirkily posed amongst the postcard-perfect surroundings before coming to an unexpected halt. Apparently this is my stop. A tiny village with a world-famous view After a short rest at the hotel, my first destination is the Blue Pond. Arguably the most exceptional view in the region, famous worldwide as the mesmerizing stock background for Apple's iOS 7, I'm looking forward to seeing it in real life. When the neighboring volcano, Mount Tokachi, erupted in 1988, the townspeople created this pond as a cautionary measure to absorb volcanic flow and prevent it from destroying the residences at the mountain's base. The incidental addition of aluminum hydroxide to the pond turned the water a