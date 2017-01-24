Trickster: Edogawa Ranpo "Shounen Tanteidan" yori Episode 15 Impression

Source: Spark Blog On this episode, Yoshio and his teammates took on a task to escort a prisoner. Meanwhile, Kensuke refuses to be in contact with Yoshio and attempts to live his own life. Yoshio is just surprisingly becoming a way better character than Kensuke compared to the beginning where it was the opposite. I hope Kensuke can get his act together real soon before the final episode. Other than that, the current case for Yoshio is getting pretty interesting because of how he’s getting smarter to react on certain situations. Now can Yoshio do something about the prisoner and the mysterious people coming after the prisoner? I can’t wait to find out. Overall, interesting prisoner escort case. Conclusion: Interesting prisoner escort case. …continue reading