Trump — and the United States — at the crossroads in Asia

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sourabh Gupta, ICAS Placing his palm on the same Bible that President Lincoln used at his inauguration, Donald J. Trump was sworn in amid pomp and protest as the 45th president of the United States on 20 January. On the same day 156 years ago, with the Civil War looming, Lincoln had counselled his countrymen to renew the common ties that bound them. 'We are not enemies, but friends … we are not, we must not be aliens or enemies but fellow countrymen and brethren' he had vainly noted. President Trump's message, by contrast, was hardly intended to appeal to the better angels of America's nature. Yet as he gets down to the gruelling task at hand, Trump would be wise to apply Lincoln's appeals to his international allies and partners, notably in the Asia Pacific. US President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R), looks up while signing an executive order on the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington 23 January 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque). For the better part of 70 years, the United States has, by and large, been a force for good in Asia, deploying its superior strength and resolve in the service of secure sea lanes, open markets and